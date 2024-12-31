Windsor Police have issued arrest warrants for four suspects in connection to an armed robbery in the city's east end.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, officers responded to a call of a robbery with a firearm at a home in the 200 block of Lauzon Road.

Through investigation, officers learned that four men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, allegedly assaulted a victim inside a residence, one striking him with the handgun.

Police state that the suspects then stole personal items from the victim before fleeing. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit have identified the four suspects wanted in connection to this incident.

36-year-old Jesse Broadfoot, 38-year-old Brian Hands, 33-year-old Kyle Heywood, and 37-year-old Joseph Talbot, are each wanted on charges of robbery with violence and assault with a weapon. Heywood is also wanted for breach of probation.

Broadfoot is described as a white man, 5'6'' tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Hands is described as a white man, 6'0'' tall, with a medium build, and hazel eyes.

Heywood is described as a white man, 5'8'' tall, with a large build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Talbot is described as a white man, 6' tall, with a medium build, red hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.