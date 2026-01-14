A local city councillor says he's delighted to see a lengthy construction project wrap up in his ward.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says it's been a long time coming, but the new intersection at Sydney Avenue that links Howard Avenue and Division Road has officially opened.

The road reopened Tuesday morning.

Last month, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens stated that the city finished all its work on the intersection but was waiting for CN Rail to commission the rail crossing.

McKenzie says residents have been patiently waiting for this to be complete.

"It really fixes one of the more challenging intersections that we had at South Cameron and Howard Avenue, it's going to improve public safety and traffic flow through that corridor, and I'm just delighted that the project has finally reached this point."

He says it's a complex intersection due to the influx of traffic near Devonshire Mall.

"The rail line also creates a challenge in terms of getting vehicles across this surface grade rail crossing, and the proximity to two major arteries - Howard, as well as Provincial Road - really does create some challenges. And when you see those lights, you recognize the challenge of configuring those lights so that they're all timed correctly and safely for everybody."

McKenzie says he's happy this project is complete.

"There were a few challenges in terms of getting to this point, we're past all of that now, the roadway is open. And I think the community is going to be safer, and traffic is going to flow a little bit more freely as a direct consequence of this investment... really happy."

The $18-million reconstruction project in the Howard corridor started last April.

It saw major traffic impacts, with lane restrictions in place along Howard Avenue and Division Road until October.