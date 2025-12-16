The new intersection at Sydney Avenue that links Howard Avenue and Division Road will not open this year.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city has finished all its work for the project but is now waiting on CN Rail to commission the rail crossing.

He says the rail company won't be in Windsor until early January to commission the crossing.

Dilkens says he understands residents are frustrated because he's also frustrated.

He says the city is committed to getting the road work and intersection open for the busy shopping season.

"All we're waiting for now is CN Rail to come down and commission their rail crossing," he says. "We cannot open the intersection until that commissioning happens by CN Rail. They have told us that they can't get there until early January, and so unfortunately the intersection has to remain closed until we have the final seal of approval from the rail company."

Dilkens says all of the city's commitments for the project, along with the construction, finished on time.

"This was just the last piece that is stopping us from opening that intersection," says Dilkens. "So I know this is a bit of a hassle for folks that live in that part of South Windsor. You're going to have to go around on Division or take the expressway to Howard, but we're getting there, and it's just a little speed bump that, once it's open, it's going to be fantastic."

He says all of the complaints the city heard during construction have basically disappeared.

"Now it's just a little bit of frustration for residents who know that there's a faster route to get to Devonshire Mall, but they have to go around until that intersection can be commissioned and opened officially," he says.

In October, lane restrictions came to an end along Howard Ave. and Division Rd. between the Roundhouse Centre-Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza intersection as part of the work.

At that time, the city announced the Sydney Ave. intersection would be closed until at least early to mid-November.

The $18-million reconstruction project in the Howard corridor started in April.