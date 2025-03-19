A major construction project in south Windsor is set to get underway on Tuesday April 1.

Howard Avenue and Division Road will have lane restrictions between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza intersection for approximately seven months.

The work includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, and sidewalk and multi-use trail construction.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says this is an exciting project for the neighbourhood.

"That intersection at the corner of Howard Avenue and South Cameron is arguably the worst intersection in the City of Windsor," he said. "The project that we're talking about right now is going to dramatically improve traffic flows and the functionality of that intersection for literally years to come."

McKenzie says he understands the construction will be annoying and challenging in such a busy part of the city.

"When you see construction activity happening in the area, particularly construction activity that's designed to improve traffic flows, the larger imbedded message is the city is doing well, and the city is growing, and when the city grows that means we need to improve infrastructure," McKenzie said.

"That's what this project is all about, it's improving the infrastructure to accommodate the growth that we've seen in south Windsor, and just Windsor generally."

McKenzie says the long term pain, will be worth the long term gain.

"Once that work is completed, dramatic significant improvement in the traffic flow through that area as a result of the project," he said. "Very excited for it to go forward. Something that I've been fighting for since literally my first arrival on council."

In addition, a new railway grade crossing will be constructed on Sydney Avenue.

The railway crossing on Howard Avenue between Division Road and South Cameron Boulevard will be permanently closed after April 1, weather permitting.