The new intersection at Sydney Avenue that links Howard Avenue and Division Road opens Tuesday morning.

Mayor Drew Dilkens broke the news on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg.

He says the new intersection is expected to open between 8:30 and 9.

Dilkens says the opening was delayed a bit because CN Rail had to commission their infrastructure.

"I appreciate that they came down," says Dilkens. "They worked with us to get that done in a timely way, and it's a $19-million project."

He says the Howard Avenue project was a 'big project' for the city.

"During the summer it was very, very difficult getting down Howard Avenue, and it's really been rebuilt top to bottom, underneath, underneath, lots of sewers, and above of course, a new road," he says.

Dilkens says the new connection is needed.

"Residents will be able to get from South Windsor over to that part of Howard and to Devonshire Mall much easier," says Dilkens.

He believes the new intersection will be much safer for the community.

"This will relieve a huge amount of pressure; it's a needed connection," he says.

Last month, the mayor said the city finished all its work on the intersection but was waiting for CN Rail to commission the rail crossing.

In October, lane restrictions came to an end along Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre-Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza intersection as part of the work.

At that time, the city said the Sydney Avenue intersection would be closed until at least early to mid-November.

Work started last April in the Howard corridor for the reconstruction project.