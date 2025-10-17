Lane restrictions in place due to a significant construction project along a busy road in Windsor will be coming to an end this weekend.

The orange traffic barrels will be removed late Friday along Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre-Devonshire Mall intersection and the Union Square Plaza intersection.

Windsor's Executive Director of Engineering Stacey McGuire says there is one exception in the northbound direction; on the east side of the road.

"There will be one lane that will remain closed because we still need to pave the multi-use trails adjacent to the roadway there. That will be closed this weekend, but come Monday that entire section will open up," she says.

The completion of that lane work is weather dependent.

McGuire says they don't expect Sydney Avenue between Howard Avenue and Marentette Road, the road that runs next to The Keg restaurant, to open until early to mid-November.

"However, the new section that we've just constructed between Division and South Cameron, with the new railway crossing, should be opened up by the end of October, which will be fantastic because now we'll finally see those major intersection improvements put into play," she says.

Traffic was a problem along South Cameron Boulevard and Howard Avenue at the rail crossing, causing backups, before the city even began the work.

New lanes have been constructed leading into an intersection at Howard Avenue to improve the flow of traffic.

McGuire says this has been a near $20 million project, and drivers will notice a difference.

"That section of the Howard-Division corridor sees 40,000 vehicles a day travel between the E.C. Row Expressway and Cabana Road; that's a huge amount of commercial traffic that we're trying to accommodate. These improvements really are going to improve the traffic flow, the safety, and the active transportation network," she says.