The Windsor Police Service Board has welcomed a new member.

Ward 10 city councillor Jim Morrison officially joined the board on Monday as he took his Oath of Office at police headquarters.



Morrison joins follow city councillor Jo-Anne Gignac and mayor Drew Dilkens on the board.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, he says he's excited to join the board and wants to get involved more with the budget process for policing.



Morrison says he feels very confident with the current leadership at Windsor police.



"The whole policing is becoming so complex and it's expanding, new challenges, new concerns," says Morrison. "Don't forget we police Amherstburg now as well so it's getting to be a big job for a very small board and it's really was time to put more voices at the table especially councillor voices." We don't really get into what the operations are at the police services. We kind of approve their budget but we're not really running the operations. So we're always feeling, at least I feel and that's of kind why I wanted to get in here was, we're on the outside looking in and we don't always know what's going on."

He says joining the police board gives him an inside track on what is being put forward in the community.



Morrison says safety remains the number one issue for the community.



"We approve the budget and the budget is big for police and so I want to get involved and little more to know, what are our strategies, what's working so that I feel more confident," says Morrison. "For six years, I haven't felt real confident about what am I really approving here, what are we doing."



Morrison says another person will be added to the board. The individual will be appointed by the province.



Current board members include Dilkens, Gignac as well as Sophia Chisholm, Robert de Verteuil and John Elliott.

