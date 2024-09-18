Two teen suspects were arrested by Windsor police early Tuesday morning for attempted robbery with a weapon.

Police were called to the 300 block of Erie Street East and learned that the suspects had confronted the victim, who was seated on a park bench.



One suspect, whose face was covered by a ski mask, allegedly pointed a pellet gun at the victim and shot him in the neck.



Police say the suspects then demanded that the victim surrender a bag containing personal belongings and threatened to shoot him a second time.



The suspects fled the area when the victim refused to comply with their demands.



The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspects were quickly located and arrested.



Further investigation revealed that the suspects were additionally bound by conditions of multiple release orders, which included not to possess any weapons.



A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with intent to steal, pointing a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, failure to comply with release order and failure to comply with an undertaking.



A 16-year-old suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with intent to steal and failure to comply with release order.



Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

