The U-S Centers for Disease Control is walking back a policy on bringing dogs across the border that had been panned by veterinary associations, the tourism industry and the federal government in Canada.



The C-D-C had laid out new rules in May that were aimed at keeping dog-variant rabies out of the country.



The rules stated dogs must to be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and accompanied by two forms, including one signed by a veterinarian.



Federal officials said they were trying to secure an exemption because of Canada's status as a rabies-free country.



The C-D-C said Monday that as long as the dog has been in a low-risk or rabies-free country for the last six months, it can cross the border with just an import form that can be completed online the day of travel.



The change has eased concerns for some advocates who were pushing for an exemption for service dogs.



The C-D-C's list of countries that are considered high risk for rabies includes a number of popular vacation destinations such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Thailand and Vietnam.

