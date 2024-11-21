Two University of Windsor students have been award scholarships from the Association of Black Law Enforcers (A.B.L.E.).

A.B.L.E. is a non-profit organization formed in 1992 to address the needs and concerns of Black and other racial minorities in law enforcement and the community.

The membership includes Police Officers, Correctional Officers, Probation and Parole Officers, Immigration Officers, Customs Officers, Court Services Officers, By-law Enforcement Officers, Sheriff's Officers, Special Constables and members from the community.

Reine Ndome and Vanessa Budimunda were named as two of 11 recipients for 2024 during a gala over the weekend.

The theme for the event was "Passion, Purpose and Persistence: Celebrating Excellence.", and was jointly hosted by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA).

"Each year, A.B.L.E. works to provide scholarship opportunities to Black and minority youth studying to be our future public safety professionals," said A.B.L.E. president Jacqueline Edwards.