One week from now two brand new schools will open their doors to the community.

On Tuesday, September 3, Beacon Heights Public School and Erie Migration District School will open for the first day of school.

Erie Migration - which is a Kindergarten to Grade 12 school - will open in Kingsville on Jasperson Lane, and will bring together students from Jack Miner Public School, Kingsville and Harrow Public Schools, along with Kingsville District High School.

The Greater Essex District School Board has stated there are a few minor items that will not be completed prior to the first day but it is anticipated to be completed within the first few weeks.

The new school, which will be home of the Coyotes, is estimated to see just over 1,000 elementary students and just roughly 750 secondary students.

Meanwhile, Beacon Heights will open in Tecumseh in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road.

The school is replacing D.M. Eagle Public School and will serve students from Kindergarten to Grade 8.

Beacon Heights, which will be home of the Bears, will see approximately 650 students.