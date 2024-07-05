All LCBO stores in Ontario remain closed, as thousands of workers hit the picket lines Friday following their union and employer failing to reach an agreement.

The strike is the first in LCBO's history, and includes about 525 workers from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.



Three pickets have been set up in Windsor: at E.C. Row Expressway and the Roundhouse Centre, at Ambassador Plaza and at Tecumseh and Lauzon.





After two weeks, on July 19, if workers are still on strike, the LCBO said just 32 stores will open provincewide for in-store shopping.



However, they will only operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with "limited hours in effect."



Talks have been centred on the provincial government's expansion of alcohol sales to convenience stores, with the union say it's not against the policy, but at the same time the province hasn't made any guarantees that the LCBO and its employees won't be affected by the expansion.



Striking workers outside the LCBO at the Roundhouse Centre on Friday afternoon were making the rounds on the sidewalk with signs in hand, receiving numerous honks in support from passing cars, and also getting their message across with help from a megaphone.



The LCBO says customers can still purchase alcohol online through its website and mobile app for free home delivery during the strike, but officials warned that a reasonable cap on products will be instituted.



