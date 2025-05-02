A suspect wanted in a violent home invasion has turned himself in to Windsor police.

Windsor police say 27-year-old Husien Khalaf attended police headquarters on Thursday and turned himself in.

He's the third person facing charges after a home invasion earlier this year at a residence in the 2500 block of Luxury Avenue, near McHugh Street.

According to police, five people forced their way into the home, where an 87-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were assaulted and bound.

Police say both sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Investigators say the suspects stole valuables, including money and jewellery, before fleeing the scene in a Hyundai Tucson, which was stolen from the residence.

25-year-old Manal Khalaf was arrested in February and 42-year-old Rana Chehada was arrested last month.

Police have identified two other suspects and have issued arrest warrants for 19-year-old Alaa Khalaf, and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They're wanted on charges of break-and-enter to commit robbery, robbery with an offensive weapon, robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault, forcible confinement, uttering death threats, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Alaa Khalaf is described as a Middle Eastern man, 5'4" tall, approximately 119 lbs, with a small build, a short black goatee, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.