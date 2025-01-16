Five suspects are wanted after a home invasion in east Windsor.

Windsor police say four suspects forced their way inside a home Monday night in the 2500 block of Luxury Avenue near McHugh Street.

According to police, another suspect stood outside while the others assaulted, bound, and threatened an 87-year-old man and 75-year-old woman who inside of the home at the time.

Police say the suspects stole personal items, money and a sports utility vehicle, which was later found in the area of Firgrove Drive and Monticello Street.

Investigators say the victims suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries and are now looking for four male suspects and one female suspect.

Suspect descriptions:

The first suspect is described as a female, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black jacket.

The second suspect is described as a male, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black jacket and red pants.

The third suspect is described as a male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6’1” tall, wearing a tan sweatshirt with black sweatpants.

The fourth and fifth suspects are described as males, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing white hoodies and black pants.

All the suspects wore face coverings.

Police are also urging residents in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage, between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on January 13, for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.