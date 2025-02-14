Windsor Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection to a violent home invasion last month in the east end.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on January 13, four suspects allegedly forced entry into a home in the 2500 block of Luxury Avenue, while a fifth suspect waited outside.

Two elderly residents were assaulted and bound - sustaining non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Police state that the suspects stole valuables, including money and jewelry, and fled the scene in a Hyundai Tucson that was later recovered in the area of Firgrove Drive and Monticello Street.

Police have since obtained security footage showing one of the five suspects and a second vehicle used during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern woman between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she wore a hijab, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

The second vehicle is described as a white, late-model Ford Explorer SUV.

Police are also looking for four other suspects, all of whom are described as men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. All had some variety of face coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.