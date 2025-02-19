A woman has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Windsor, but four other suspects are still being sought.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, Windsor police officers located and arrested a 25-year-old suspect without incident.

The woman was wanted by investigators after five suspects forced their way into a residence in the 2500 block of Luxury Avenue on Jan. 13.

Police say the suspects assaulted, bound, and threatened two elderly occupants and stole money, jewellery, and a sports utility vehicle.

The 25-year-old female suspect is facing nine charges, including break and enter and commit robbery, robbery with an offensive weapon, robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault, forcible confinement, uttering death threats, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police continue to search for four additional suspects, all of whom are described as males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

All were wearing face coverings at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.