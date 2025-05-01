A second suspect has been arrested, but three others are still being sought by police in connection with a violent home invasion in Windsor.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2025, police say five suspects forced entry into a residence in the 2500 block of Luxury Avenue, near McHugh Street.

Two people at the home-an 87-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman-were assaulted and bound.

Both sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Investigators say the suspects stole valuables, including money and jewellery, before fleeing the scene in a Hyundai Tucson, which was stolen from the residence.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on April 29, officers located and arrested Rana Chehada in the 2200 block of Highland Avenue.

The 42-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of robbery with violence.

She joins 25-year-old Manal Khalaf, who was arrested Feb. 14 and is facing nine charges, including break-and-enter to commit robbery, robbery with an offensive weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have identified three other suspects, and arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Husien Khalaf, 19-year-old Alaa Khalaf, and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The trio are wanted on charges of break-and-enter to commit robbery, robbery with an offensive weapon, robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault, forcible confinement, uttering death threats, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Husien Khalaf is described as a Middle Eastern man, 5'3" tall, approximately 150 lbs, with a small build, full beard, black hair, and brown eyes.

Alaa Khalaf is described as a Middle Eastern man, 5'4" tall, approximately 119 lbs, with a small build, a short black goatee, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.