The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Windsor-Essex County Branch began their tenth annual Light the Way awareness and fundraising campaign on Thursday in support of the Bereavement Program.

The campaign aims to shine a light on grief, which can be particularly difficult during the holiday season.

Kim Willis, director of communications and mental health promotion, says the organization has offered bereavement programs for both children and adults for over 50 years, and is reliant on community support.

"You can start by going to an education session and then we can offer group sessions, as well as one-to-one counselling. So it just depends on the individual and what their grief journey is like. All of our services are free, and anyone in the community can access it."

She says they assist with all types of grief, whether it be the loss of a loved one or a pet.

"Any type of loss that you're experiencing that is not allowing you to function in your day to day life, and you're struggling, we invite you to check out the Bereavement Program. We have a lot of other mental health education programs as well that can help any of us with any mental challenges or issues we might be experiencing."

New this year for purchase is a plush stuffed toy called Lulu, inspired by the outpouring of support received when AM800's Mike Kakuk and his partner Kelly Blais, lost their beloved dog Lulu earlier this year. The stuffed dog is available for $20, sponsored by The Toldo Foundation.

Willis says CMHA is set up at Devonshire Mall until Dec. 8.

"We're also going to be at Bright Lights this Friday and Saturday, and then Lulu's and the whole campaign goes until the end of the year. LightTheWayYQG.com , all the information. We also will have an online auction happening from Dec. 1 to 10, so lots of different ways that you can contribute and be a part of Light The Way 2024."

For more information on the Light the Way campaign click here: https://lightthewayyqg.com/ .

-With files from AM800's Mike Kakuk