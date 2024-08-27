A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.

Authorities said the teenager was out with three friends in Lynn Canyon Park on Sunday afternoon when he fell approximately 50 metres down a cliff.



Asst. Chief Dwayne Derban from District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue told CTV News the teenager had ventured off a marked trail and crossed a fence – without his friends – when the tragedy occurred.



"They encouraged him to come back," Derban said. "He just got a little too far, just a little too close to the edge of the cliff – and although he was hanging onto a tree, he just slipped at the wrong time and went over."



District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue has confirmed to AM800 news, the 17-year-old who died is from Windsor.



A name has not been released but officials say he was with three other people.



Derban said he hopes the incident will serve as a warning to others to follow the park's rules and stick to the trails.



Dozens of people have died at Lynn Canyon since 1990 – including earlier this summer, when a young man was killed in a cliff-diving accident.



Authorities said the victim was not an experienced swimmer, and spent almost 30 minutes underwater before rescue crews reached him.

