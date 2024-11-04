TORONTO - Taylor Swift has created a beading bonanza at crafting retailers.

Stores selling materials used to make friendship bracelets say fans headed to her forthcoming Toronto and Vancouver concerts have been rushing to buy jewelry supplies.

Walmart Canada has seen a 250 per cent increase in sales of bracelet-making kits over the last year.

Merchants using Shopify's software between September 2023 and 2024 similarly saw sales of jewelry and beading wire rise by 57 per cent.

The numbers don't surprise Mikaela St Louis.

The B.C. nurse has spent more than one-thousand dollars on beads and other materials to make friendship bracelets she will trade with Swift fans at the pop star's Vancouver shows.

So far, St Louis has created 275 bracelets but found it hard to locate letter beads and charms reminiscent of Swift because stores kept selling out.