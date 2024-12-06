Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two break and enters in Essex County, and investigators believe the same people are involved in both cases.

On Dec. 6, at approximately 2:12 a.m., members of the Kingsville OPP detachment responded to a report of a break and enter to a business in the 1500 block of County Road 34 in Kingsville.

It was determined that two people forced their way into the business and left with unknown items.

A white Mercedes Sprinter van was observed leaving the scene.

At approximately 2:32 a.m., a member of the Essex OPP detachment was on patrol when they observed a break and enter in progress at the Home Hardware in the 300 block of Maidstone Avenue West in Essex.

Police say two males forced entry into the business; they were dressed in black, wearing gloves with their faces covered, and made entry into the store.

Investigators suspect a third individual remained in the vehicle.

A white sprinter-style van left the scene and failed to stop for police.

Kimberly Seguin-Gauthier owns the Home Hardware in Essex and told AM800's The Shift that she was contacted by police not long after it happened.

"I watched the surveillance, and it was three guys. They ran in and had some kind of glass breaker tool. Broke the glass on both doors and ran in and out within less than a minute and got around $1,200 worth of tools," she says.

Seguin-Gauthier says they're on the hook for what was stolen and the repairs to the doors.

"It's disheartening. We're a family-owned business, and we work our butts off. For this to happen, it's very, very sad," she says.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere at any time in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.