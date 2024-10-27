A U.S. citizen helping to construct the Gordie Howe International Bridge was arrested at the bridge last week on an outstanding warrant.

While the bridge is not yet open to the public, anyone working on the bridge must go through customs and be processed.

Youssef Fawaz, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson, told AM800 News, while being processed on Oct. 18, the individual was found to be wanted for possession of synthetic drugs and was arrested by CBP officers.

Fawaz said the individual did not have drugs on their person at the time of the arrest, and were subsequently handed over to the Monroe County Police Department to face the charges.

CBP could not disclose which company the individual worked for.