A Windsor man is facing drug charges after a stolen pickup truck was stopped in Leamington.

On Jan. 23, 2025, at approximately 2:51 a.m., a Leamington OPP officer on patrol observed a stolen pickup truck at Lutsch Street and Talbot Street East.

The Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, along with officers from Leamington, Kingsville, and Essex OPP, located the vehicle and stopped it.

Officers then located suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and oxycodone—the value of the drugs estimated at $11,845.

A 51-year-old man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.