A recall notice is in effect for a selection of Stanley travel mugs, warning consumers to “immediately stop using” them.

The issue is the lid. The threading on affected models can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, which can cause the lids to “unexpectedly detach” during use, potentially burning the user, the recall warns.

“As of December 12, 2024, the company has received 3 reports of incidents for which one burn injury was reported in Canada,” reads the advisory. “In the United States, the company has received 16 reports of incidents and 2 reports of burn injuries.”

Anyone who owns one of the recalled products can contact Stanley for a replacement lid at 1- 866-792-5445. Their offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday to Friday. Consumers can also request a new lid online.

The affected products:

The Quadvac Trigger Action Mug in 16- and 20-ounce versions

The Switchback Travel Mug in 12- and 16-ounce versions

The Trigger-Action Travel Mug in 12-, 16- and 20-ounce versions

The Trigger-Action Travel Mug 2 Pack in 16- and 20-ounce versions

More than 184,000 units were sold in Canada from May 2016 to December 2024, the notice reads. About 2.6 million of them were sold in the U.S.

Serial numbers for affected products can be found here.