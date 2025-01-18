The Windsor Spitfires will make their way to Barrie to play the Colts tonight.

The Spits are coming off a 6-2 victory on Thursday night at home against the Sudbury Wolves.

The two teams have only met on the ice once this season where Windsor won 2-1.

The Spitfires continue to excel this season, sitting in first in the West Division with a 31-8-2-1 record. The Colts, who are in the Central Division, are in second place with a 24-14-1-1 record.

Windsor's captain Liam Greentree and forward Ilya Protas have been a power dynamic for the team. Greentree leads the league in points with 75, while Protas sits in third with 70 points this season so far.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:30 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 7:15 p.m.