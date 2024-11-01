The Windsor Spitfires and the Firebirds will kick off a home-and-home series in Flint Friday night.

Windsor is coming off a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night at home against the Soo Greyhounds.

The Spits have dropped to second overall in the standings behind the Kitchener Rangers, with a 10-2-1 record, while Flint is 15th overall with a 6-5-0-1 record.

The Ontario Hockey League announced on Thursday the Top Performers of the Month for October - with two Spitfires making the list.

Goalie Joey Costanzo was named Goaltender of the Month, playing to a 9-1-0-0 record with a 1.90 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout.

Meanwhile, Ethan Belchetz has been named Rookie of the Month, with 12 points including four goals and eight assists over 12 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-6.

The 16-year-old was selected by the Spitfires with the first overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.

The two teams will return to Windsor to finish off the set on Sunday afternoon.