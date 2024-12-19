The S’Aints, Caesars Windsor Cares, and St. Clair College announced the grand total of proceeds raised through the 2024 Sleighing Hunger charity concert.

The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association and Chatham Outreach for Hunger will receive $115,224 to share amongst 16 food banks in the region.

The concert has raised over $670,000 to feed those in need since 2013.

The all ages Sleighing Hunger holiday show is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. in The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, and limited tickets are still available.

Ticket purchases can still be made through caesarswindsor.com, ticketmaster.ca, and the Caesars Windsor Box Office on Show Day from Noon to 10 p.m.