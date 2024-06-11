Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious crash involving two vehicles that sent six people to hospital.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queens Line and Merlin Road in Tilbury East Township just before 9 p.m. on Monday.



Police say one vehicle was traveling eastbound while the other was going westbound on Queens Line.



Investigators say the collision occurred when the westbound vehicle turned south onto Merlin Line, colliding with the other vehicle, resulting in one of the vehicles veering off the road and coming to rest in a ditch, while the other vehicle remained in the eastbound lane facing west.



Police say six people were inside the westbound vehicle while the eastbound vehicle had only the driver.



Six people were taken to the hospital for treatment, with one person being airlifted to a London hospital.



Police say two others were taken to neighbouring hospitals in London and Windsor for further medical attention.



The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.



Anyone with information is asked to call police.

