A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Windsor and Essex County.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

120 km/h wind gusts are expected.

Locations impacted include Windsor, Leamington, Sarnia, Chatham, and Amherstburg.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.