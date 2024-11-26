A second victim has come forward in a 'historical sexual offences' investigation.

According to the OPP, the victim came forward on November 5.

As AM800 news reported in September, 79-year-old David Grainger of Lakeshore was taken into custody in July and was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Police said at that time, they believed that there may be more victims.

The investigation started in June 2024 by the OPP Essex County Detachment Crime Unit after a report of sexual assaults that happened between 2003 and 2010.

On November 25, Grainger was charged and is facing additional charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Police say the investigation continues and believe there may be more victims.