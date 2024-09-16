Provincial police in Essex County have charged a senior after an investigation into 'historical sexual offences.'

According to police, an investigation started by the Crime Unit in June 2024 after a report of sexual assaults that happened between 2003 and 2010.



Investigators say as a result of the investigation, a person was taken into custody without incident on July 9.



Police have charged 79-year-old David Grainger of Lakeshore with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.



Grainger was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.



Police say the investigation is ongoing and believe there may be more victims.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

