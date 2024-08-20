The MPP for Essex says the SafePoint consumption and treatment site in Windsor will not reopen its doors, following an announcement by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones that the province would be closing sites near schools and daycare's.

In addition, on Tuesday the provincial government said it would also be introducing new legislation this fall, that if passed, would prohibit municipalities or any organization from "standing up new consumption sites or participating in safer supply programs."



Back on January 1, SafePoint services at 101 Wyandotte East were paused as health unit officials awaited results of the provincial critical incident review and ultimately approval of funding to operate the site.



Advocates had continued to push for action to get the doors back open, but Anthony Leardi says that's not going to happen.



"That is not going to be allowed to reopen, that is at an end. However if the City of Windsor wants to submit an application to create a HART hub, which is a Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment centre, then that application will be considered for possible funding from the government of Ontario," he said.



Leardi says he's not making any suggestions on behalf of the City of Windsor, but adds that the more detailed the application the better for one of these hubs.



"The idea of having a HART hub, which will put people on the path to recovery, is a good idea. We don't want to give people drugs, we want to give them treatment. Where they can get counselling for addiction and for recovery to put them back on the path to a clean life, that's what we want to give them. So if that's what the City of Windsor has in mind then they're on the right track."



The hubs will provide people with comprehensive treatment and preventative services, including primary care, mental health services, addiction care and support, social services and employment support, shelter and transition beds, and supportive housing.



Leardi is against the use of CTS' because he believes Ontario doesn't need to follow the lead of other provinces like British Columbia, which he says has become like a disaster area.



"We don't want that to happen anywhere near us. We definitely don't want any kind of drug ingestion around schools or childcare centres. That's why the province is introducing the 200 metre safety soon. We don't want injection sites, and I definitely don't want any injection sites in my riding in the County of Essex," he stated.



Instead of funding consumption and treatment sites, the province is investing $378 million to open 19 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs which will not be allowed to deliver needle exchange programs, but may be permitted to offer needle return or collection services.



- with files from AM800's The Shift