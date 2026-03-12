LaSalle police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate last week's homicide of a Windsor resident in LaSalle.

45-year-old Nancy Grewal was found on March 3 around 9:30 p.m. with multiple stab wounds outside of a home in the 2400-block of Todd Lane between Canada Street and Oxley Avenue.

LaSalle police and the OPP say Grewal was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says police are actively investigating the homicide.

He says police are looking for information or surveillance video about a vehicle that may have parked on the gravel laneway on Todd Lane at Tenth Street between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on March 3.

Sanchuk says it's believed a suspect fled in the vehicle that was parked in the laneway.

"We're urging anyone that may have video surveillance systems, doorbell camera footage, or dashcam footage to check their footage to see if they located or have this vehicle on their footage, and the vehicle may have been visible to drivers who travelled northbound on Tenth Street towards Todd Lane," says Sanchuk.

He says investigators believe the homicide is an isolated incident but urge community members to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to police.

"Police learned that the victim had attended the residence on Todd Lane earlier that evening, shortly before 9:30, and as she was leaving the residence, she was confronted by an individual who stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene," he says. "Investigators believe the individual fled in a vehicle that was parked in a laneway on the extension of Tenth Street north of Todd Lane, and the LaSalle Police Service secured the residence and required assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police K9 Unit to track the suspect."

Sanchuk says search warrants were executed days following the homicide.

"The LaSalle Police Service executed a search warrant at the residence on Todd Lane and the victim's residence in Windsor, and the occupants of the residence on Todd Lane are not persons of interest; I just want to make that clear right now," says Sanchuk.

LaSalle police are investigating the homicide under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle police, the OPP, or Crime Stoppers.

Since news of Grewal’s death was released, there has been a flurry of online coverage of her murder.

Grewal was active on social media, posting videos about her life and her beliefs.

In a post from November 2025, Grewal indicated someone threw gasoline on her front porch. A crime she says she reported to police.

In the post, she talked about the Khalistan movement, the effort to create a separate country for Sikhs in India.

“I’m a Canadian citizen but I don’t feel safe in this country right now,” Grewal said.

A new social media post, translated by CTV News, alleges two people taking responsibility for Grewal’s death for her anti-Khalistan perspective.