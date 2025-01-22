The Windsor Police Service is asking the public's help in identifying two suspects who used counterfeit money to make purchases at local businesses.

On January 9 and January 10, a man and a woman attended three retail stores across Windsor.

Police state that the pair used over $5,000 in counterfeit U.S. $50 bills to purchase items, and received Canadian currency in change, bringing the total value of goods and currency received to more than $5,900.

The two suspects are believed to be driving a white sports utility vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Atlas or Tiguan.

Anyone with information on the investigation or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.