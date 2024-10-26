An investigation has concluded after Windsor Police found human remains that were determined to be hundreds of years old.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call about human remains in the 3000 block of Sandwich Street.

Police state that at the scene, officers learned a person found what appeared to be human remains while digging with an excavator.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit were called to the scene to investigate and specialists determined the remains were 200 years old.

Police say arrangements will be made for the remains to be buried and the investigation has concluded.