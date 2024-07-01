Essex OPP were on scene negotiating with barricaded person in McGregor .

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a barricaded person at an address on Parkside Drive. Officers contained the area and closed Parkside Drive closed at Maple Drive.

At 9:30 a.m., police posted to social media that a 39-year-old individual was taken into custody without incident .

West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team members, crisis negotiators, canine and paramedics were on scene.



Police had stated there was no threat to public safety during the incident.

