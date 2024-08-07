Provincial police in Lakeshore are asking for the public's help in locating a 59-year-old woman.

According to police, "Jody" was reported missing from the Puce area on July 30.



Police say she was last seen sometime in the afternoon on July 28 and are concerned for her safety.



Jody is described as white, approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall with a heavy build.



She has shoulder length brown hair that is greying, brown eyes and wears glasses.



Police say she is known to wear colourful and vibrant clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.