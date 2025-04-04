A number of weapons have been seized at the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized these weapons over three separate incidents.

On March 29, at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel officers seized a firearm and 14 round magazine from a U.S. resident. A $1,500 penalty was paid and they were refused entry into Canada.

Then on March 30, at the Ambassador Bridge officers seized one revolver, one handgun, two over-capacity magazine and a switchblade from a U.S. resident. A $3,000 penalty was paid and they were refused entry as well.

On that same day, officers seized a firearm and over-capacity magazine from a U.S resident at the Ambassador Bridge. A $1,500 penalty was paid and they were refused entry.

CBSA states that any undeclared weapons will lead to seizure, fines and possible charges.