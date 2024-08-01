Chatham-Kent police say a 19-year-man has been charged following hate-motivated incidents targeting members of the local Muslim community in Chatham.

According to police, officers responded to the incidents on Tuesday in the area of Prince Street North.



Police say the investigation is ongoing but say the man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5000.



The man was taken to police headquarters and appeared in court on Wednesday where he was remanded into custody.



He'll return to court on August 7.



The police service says it is committed to addressing "these serious incidents" and believe hate has no place in the community, recognizing the lasting effects these events can have on everyone.



Chatham-Kent police say they have also been in touch with leaders of the local Muslim community and have updated them on the investigation as well as offering supports.

