The City of Windsor has included a plan in the 2025 proposed budget to deal with the growing Canada Goose population in the city.

Last fall, the Community Services Standing Committee directed administration to select one option laid out in a report to the committee , outside of a cull, to address the growing goose population.

One of four options could be selected, and they included:

habitat management that would see the grass and pollinator plants allowed to grow longer in certain areas to deter geese from gathering,

hazing techniques through the use of trained dogs, lights, lasers, or pyrotechnics to make geese uncomfortable in their habitats,

the relocation of geese,

and egg removal efforts to discourage the geese from returning to nesting habitats in certain areas of the city.

Ward 6 councillor, Jo-Anne Gignac says administration selected the egg removal plan in seven targeted areas.

"We're going to be looking at opportunities to increase the naturalized area in some of our parks because that also inhibits geese from landing and wreaking havoc, so I'm pleased to see that it's in the budget and I hope that the rest of council supports it."

The seven areas include, all riverfront City park locations, South Wood Lakes, Mic Mac Park, Malden Park, Captain Wilson Park, Blue Heron/Aspen Lake and surrounding parks and portions of Ganatchio Trail including Sandpoint Beach/Stop 26 Park.

Gignac had been pushing for a plan to deal with geese in the city, pointing to a number of issues being caused by the birds, including droppings across parks, along with safety hazards caused on trails and on city streets, specifically along Riverside Drive and along Windsor's riverfront.

"I was walking in Reaume Park and what a mess, I mean, it's just unhealthy and it's unsafe. I noticed that two people who were walking their dogs were side stepping in terms of trying not to step in the droppings."

She says the geese population continues to grow out of control.

"In terms of anything we do with the Canada Geese, we have to have ministerial approval, and they specifically they out some of the things that are required to try to bring the numbers under control before you can progress to the next stage. This is step one."

The cost of proposed plan is $30,000 and will be deliberated by council beginning Jan. 27.