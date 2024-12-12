A person is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in south Windsor Monday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Mount Royal Drive and found a victim who had been shot in the lower leg.

The investigation determined that an older model, light-coloured Dodge Caravan approached the victim and a group of friends, and the vehicle’s occupants allegedly started firing at the group from the passenger side window. The vehicle was last seen departing from the area, heading southbound.

Police say the suspects believed to be responsible were known to the victim. No additional physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

A person of interest has been identified by police while the investigation remains ongoing, however police are looking for more evidence.

Investigators urge residents and business owners within the area of the shooting to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence, specifically between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on December 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.