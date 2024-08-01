More changes at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

According to a social media post shared earlier this week, board chair Tammy Williams and vice chair Andrew Telford-Keogh have stepped down from their roles but will continue to serve the board as board members until the next annual general meeting.



The post goes on to say, Matthew Carlini has been elected as the new chair and Jason Pfaff is the new vice chair.



Carlini was the board's treasurer. He will be replaced as treasurer by Alexandra Passa was who recently appointed to the position.



There have been a number of changes at the humane society over the last month.



Executive director Melanie Coulter was fired after 16-years and was replaced on an interim basis by Rob Moroz.



Moroz joined the humane society on July 8 after previously serving as director of the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Regional Children's Centre.



The humane society also put a call out looking for candidates to fill the vacant board seats.



The deadline was Wednesday to apply.

