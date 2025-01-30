OTTAWA - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he still plans to force a spring election when Parliament returns at end of March.

He says that before that vote to topple the Liberal government happens, he could work with the governing party for about two months to rush through Parliament relief measures for workers who could be affected by a looming tariff war with the U.S.

While all three main opposition parties have said they intend to bring down the government in a confidence vote at the earliest opportunity, Parliament is currently prorogued as the Liberals choose a replacement for outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Singh made the comments at an event in Sault Ste. Marie this morning, where he laid out his plan to deal with a trade war that could start Saturday — the date U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen for the start of 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports.

Singh says Canada should bar American companies from all federal government procurement contracts if Trump follows through on his tariff threat.

Trump's nominee for commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told a Senate hearing on Wednesday that Canada could face emergency tariffs at first, with the prospect of more to come down the road.