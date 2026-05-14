Nabbout acclaimed as President of Unifor Local 195

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout speaks to the media at the Unifor union hall on Somme Avenue following a meeting with workers with Titan Tool and Die in Windsor. October 7, 2025.

Emile Nabbout will remain the President of Unifor Local 195 after being acclaimed to the position.

Following a vote by the members earlier this month, he will serve as president for the next three years.

Nabbout, who has led the local since 2019, has navigated the members through a number of high-profile labour disputes across Windsor-Essex. Nabbout was voted in following the passing of former president John Toth.

In June 2025, he has led negotiations for hotel workers at Best Western Plus who went on a two-month long strike. A deal was ratified in early August.

One month after that labour dispute ended, Nabbout helped secure a new agreement for First Student Canada bus drivers.

Nabbout also remains heavily involved in the ongoing labour dispute at Titan Tool & Die after the workers were locked out by the employer in August 2025. He continues to fight for a closure agreement or a new contract for the workers.

Nabbout says the aim is to safeguard Canadian work.

“Whether it’s a trade agreement, or ensuring that our members receive a fair share of benefits during bargaining, or standing up like at Titan Tool... we’re standing up for an employer who hasn’t recognized our members. So, I take great pride from me as the local president of 195.”

He says he’s happy to fight for hardworking individuals who deserve to be represented by the union.

“People are vulnerable and without the union stepping into that role and taking a stand when we need to, then people would be fighting on their own,” he says. “So, I take a great deal of responsibility fighting for those people, and taking those initiatives when we have to take a stand.”

Nabbout says looking forward he will continue to fight for Titan workers.

“This is giving me additional motivation to continue working on fighting on behalf of our members. We are not going to let up, and we’re going to continue fighting on behalf of everybody here.”

Local 195 and Titan Tool & Die will meet with the Ontario Labour Relations Board again in June after the union argues that the company is bargaining in bad faith.

Local 195 represents 4,800 members across Windsor-Essex.