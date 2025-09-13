Local school bus drivers have ratified a new collective agreement that ensures the school buses will be operating across Windsor-Essex come Monday.

Unifor Local 195 represents 180 employees at First Student who voted 62 per cent in favour of the tentative agreement during a ratification vote Saturday.

The company had threatened to lock out the employees this coming Monday, accusing the union of "dragging their feet" in contract talks.

Wages had been a key issue in contract talks.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says it's a low percentage to ratify this tentative deal.

Nabbout says some drivers feel like they're not being compensated for their level of responsibility.

"We tried to address everything from wages to working conditions, but at the end of the day, we got the deal to present to the members. The committee-this is the best they can do, and I'm glad it's ratified," he says.

Nabbout says the buses will be on the road Monday morning.

We are happy to see this deal being ratified with no interruption. The community has been faced with too many challenges, and we are pleased Monday will be a normal day for the community and the students," he says.

A lockout would've impacted 7,000 students across Windsor-Essex.