The two-month long strike at Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel in Windsor is over.

The workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 195 voted 93 per cent in favour of the three-year deal.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the agreement includes wage increases and lump sum payments.

It also includes improved healthcare benefits, more paid personal holidays, and an improved retirement incentive package.

He says both sides found a way to address workers concerns.

"We have found a way to offset the wages," he says. "We have offset the wages in money different ways to address the concern of our members as well one of the classification that was at the lower rate, they have a special supplement in this deal."

Nabbout says there are wage increases throughout the life of the deal.

"The wage increases remain at 2.5 per cent in each year of the agreement however the largest classification is a little bit over than four per cent but again we have find a way, the difference money we were in dispute with the company, we find it in many different methods to be given it to the members," says Nabbout.

He says it looks like it's a 'winnable' deal for all sides.

"After 62 days, both the employer and the union managed a way to resolve this labour dispute," he says. "Our members are well respected, high quality work, delivering a great service, we want to open this hotel back to the guests."

The deal also features a new parking benefit that will save the workers roughly $500 per year.

The union and Ironwood Management Corporation, the official management for the hotel on Riverside Drive reached a tentative deal on Thursday.

37 full and part time workers including those in guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance hit the picket line on June 1 to back contract demands.

In mid-June, the striking workers rejected the company's 'final offer', in a vote conducted by the Ontario Labour Relation Board.

The workers voted 90 per cent against the offer.

Nabbout says the workers will return to work Sunday evening.