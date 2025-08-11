Locked out at Titan Tool & Die Limited in Windsor.

Unionized workers at the plant on Howard Avenue were locked out Monday morning by the company after failed contract talks.

Unifor Local 195 represents the workers at the plant and was told about the lockout on Friday.

Unifor National Service Rep Nicole Grainger says workers are worried but hopeful.

She says the company is looking for concessions.

"They sent us notice on Friday saying they're still willing to bargain but unless we're open to concessions, they said we're locked out," she says. "They did put pages and pages of monetary concessions that they want and not a cent on the table."

Grainger says workers at the plant have high seniority.

"Lowest man working right now is 32 years seniority," says Grainger. "We have some in the upwards of 40 years seniority. They have a long standing footprint in Windsor. They dedicated over three decades of their life."

According to the union, the company has put up steel crates around the property. The union has also said, the company has removed equipment from the facility. Some employees at the plant have been here close to 40 years. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/FfGfRHijb2 — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) August 11, 2025

She says there has been a lot of disrespect at the bargaining table.

"They were telling us to our face they wanted a deal yet loading up trucks full of all the fixtures and the tools, they completely emptied the plant on the last day, on the 31st," she says. "The last three trucks pulled up and pulled everything out of the plant. The plant's here empty with nothing in it."

The workers last collective agreement expired on July 31.

The union represents about 50 members but majority of them were on lay off before the lockout.

In March, the company attempted to remove some equipment from the Howard Avenue facility to the United States.

At that time, unionized workers at the plant spent a day blocking a transport truck from taking equipment out of the facility.