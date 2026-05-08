A hearing to discuss a 'bad faith bargaining' claim will resume next month.

Unifor Local 195 presented its 'bad faith bargaining' application Thursday to the Ontario Labour Relations Board against Titan Tool & Die.

The union says the parties will meet again in June.

As AM800 News reported on Thursday, local 195 president Emile Nabbout said the union believes it has a strong case against the employer and said the union had no other options but to present its bad-faith bargaining application to the labour board.

He also said the company has made no effort to end the lockout and doesn't intend to run the facility.

Titan Tool locked out its unionized workers on August 11, 2025.

Last October, the workers rejected 15 pages of concessions from the employer, which included a wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of retiree benefits, mandatory overtime, and concessions around pensions, among many others.

The union represents 60 members, with 27 active members and 33 laid-off workers at the Howard Ave. plant.