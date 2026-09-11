Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation donates $500,000 to Fancsy Family Hospital

A large donation to boost future healthcare education in the region.

The Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation has gifted $500,000 to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

These funds will help purchase state-of-the-art equipment for advanced medical education and research to ensure local medical teams, students and healthcare professionals train on the highest standard of technology.

In recognition of their donation, a key educational space within the upcoming Education and Administration Centre at the Fancsy Family Hospital will be named The Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation Classroom.

The Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation has championed healthcare, education, the arts and community causes in Windsor-Essex for over 30 years.

Cristina Naccarato, Executive Director of Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, says education is a critical piece of the new Fancsy Family Hospital.

“This will allow us to offer a base that both future healthcare workers and our staff will be able to utilize to collaborate and learn best practices in terms of advancing their education.”

She says they’ve had a great relationship with The Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation for many years.

“They indicated to us that they were interested in making a gift to the project, and ultimately this ended up being the best fit for them in terms of what their goals were and their interest in supporting education.”

Naccarato says every donation made to the new hospital will make an impact on the entire community.

“Whether you yourself may use the future hospital or someone that you know and love will need to use it, it will be there for all of us. So really all of these donations culminate into something that will benefit the community for generations.”

The Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation is a Windsor-based organization dedicated to enhancing the physical, cultural and spiritual well-being of the Windsor-Essex community.

The hospital has seen a range of donations including $500,000 from the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association, $1-million donation from the Collavino family, and a $40-million donation from the Fancsy family.

Construction of Phase 1 at the Fancsy Family Hospital officially began in mid-July.

Phase 1 involves the construction of a three-storey Education and Administrative Centre and simulation centre, a 700-vehicle parking garage, and other site infrastructure. EllisDon Construction was selected as the construction manager for this phase.

The new hospital will be located at Cabana Road East and the 9th Concession.