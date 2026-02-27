A commitment to support the new Fancsy Family Hospital.

The Essex County Chinese Canadian Association has pledged to raise $500,000 over the next five years in support of the new hospital.

The funds raised will help purchase state-of-the-art equipment and technology needed at the facility.

The association is the first community group to formalize a commitment with the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

In recognition of their support, a multi-purpose education room will be dedicated to the Chinese community of Windsor-Essex. The space will be located within the Education and Administration Centre of the Fancsy Family Hospital.

The Essex County Chinese Canadian Association has been dedicating proceeds from their fundraising events toward the new hospital since 2017.

Stephen Tsui, President of the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association, says they've helped to fundraise over many years.

"We started with the Breast Cancer Research with CIBC the Run for the Cure, and we followed up with some fundraising for the Windsor Hospice, and in the last five to seven years we are concentrating our efforts to raise funds for the new hospital."

He's pleased with the response so far.

"Some people in the Chinese committee realize how important that new hospital will be to our citizens, especially the seniors. So, we started getting a good response from people going to donate to this particular fundraising activity."

Tsui says it's an honour for a space to be dedicated to the Chinese community.

"That would be a kind of nice thing for us because we can use that to recruit our people for the donation efforts knowing the Chinese community's name will be part of the new hospital facilities."

Tsui says they've already received a single donation of $400,000.

This announcement comes just one week after the Collavino family donated $1-million to the hospital.

While hospitals in the province are primarily paid for by the province, the local community is responsible for funding 10 per cent of hospital construction costs, as well as 100 per cent of the costs for furniture, fixtures, equipment, parking and shell space.

The Fancsy Family Hospital will be a state-of-the-art hospital located at Cabana Road East and the 9th Concession.